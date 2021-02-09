Poeltl registered 14 points (7-9 FG), 11 rebounds and four blocks across 30 minutes in Monday's win over the Warriors.

Poeltl has started three games in a row due to LaMarcus Aldridge's hip injury, but the European big man has made the most of his short-lived expanded role -- he has scored in double digits in two of those games while grabbing eight of more rebounds in each one of those contests. His upside moving forward will depend heavily on Aldridge's recovery, but Poeltl has proven to be a valuable asset when given enough minutes.