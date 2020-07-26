Poeltl posted 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 124-119 scrimmage loss against the Nets.

Poeltl logged the second-fewest minutes among the starters in this one, but he delivered a strong performance on both ends of the court. The absence of both LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) and Trey Lyles (side) should allow Poeltl to see meaningful minutes at center once play resumes next week. He should make quite an impact if he can repeat this kind of output in the final games of the regular season.