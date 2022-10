Poeltl provided 21 points (10-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 129-124 victory over Chicago.

Poeltl is on track for a career year and posted his first 20-and-10 game of the season Friday, which also marked his fourth double-double in a row. The center is averaging 15.8 points on 65.0 percent shooting, 11.0 boards, 3.7 assists and 1.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 28.7 minutes.