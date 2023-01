Poeltl amassed 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 FT), 15 rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes during Saturday's 126-125 loss to the Mavericks.

Poeltl hasn't been a consistent double-double threat, but the fact that he's posted double-digit points and/or rebounds in each of his last four contests shows he's still a reliable fantasy performer. The big man is averaging 11.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest over his last eight appearances.