Poeltl finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 119-97 loss to the Clippers.

Poeltl led the team in scoring on a night where the Spurs failed to gain much traction. The team often lives and dies by Keldon Johnson's success, and his reduced production did not help matters. Poeltl had mounted a three-game double-double streak but has now missed that milestone twice in a row.