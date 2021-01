Poeltl registered two points (1-2 FG, 0-2 FT) and one rebound across 11 minutes in Sunday's 96-88 loss to the Timberwolves.

Poeltl's production has been extremely limited of late, as he's combined to score eight points across the last four games. In addition, he's also averaging a nasty 23.1 percent shooting from the foul line through 10 games. On the bright side, Poeltl is averaging a career high of 6.1 rebounds per game in the early going of the season.