Poeltl posted 19 points (9-10 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks, an assist and a steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Poeltl got the start due to LaMarcus Aldridge's hip injury, and he responded to Gregg Popovich's trust with a season-best scoring output while also posting a season-high mark in blocks. As if that wasn't enough, Poeltl ended just one rebound away from putting up his second double-double of the campaign. Poeltl is expected to remain in the starting lineup with Aldridge set to face a multi-game absence, and that could translate into a slight bump on his fantasy value across most formats.