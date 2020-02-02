Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Productive in limited minutes

Poeltl notched 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist in 18 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 114-90 win over the Hornets.

Poeltl has always been more recognized due to his defensive ability, but he has scored in double figures in three of his last four outings. He averages 12.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while shooting 72.4 percent from the field in 22.3 minutes per game during that stretch, and while he will probably keep coming off the bench in the upcoming contests, he should be productive as long as he gets enough playing time.