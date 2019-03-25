Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Pulls down 10 boards Sunday

Poeltl totaled six points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks in 25 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 victory over Boston.

Poeltl finished with 10 boards and two blocks in 25 minutes Sunday, his highest amount of playing time in his last three games. Poeltl has the ability to make a difference in the blocks category but is more of a situational player in both fantasy and reality. The minutes are hard to predict and so he is a risky streaming option across most competitive formats.