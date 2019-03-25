Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Pulls down 10 boards Sunday
Poeltl totaled six points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks in 25 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 victory over Boston.
Poeltl finished with 10 boards and two blocks in 25 minutes Sunday, his highest amount of playing time in his last three games. Poeltl has the ability to make a difference in the blocks category but is more of a situational player in both fantasy and reality. The minutes are hard to predict and so he is a risky streaming option across most competitive formats.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.