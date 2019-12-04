Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Pulls down career-high 15 boards
Poeltl amassed six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and one steal in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 victory over the Rockets.
Poeltl played 41 minutes Tuesday, hauling in a career-high 15 rebounds in the process. He also matched his career-high with five blocks, playing a crucial role in the comeback victory. Poeltl is beginning to trend in the right direction, although the absence of LaMarcus Aldridge (thigh) was certainly a factor in this one. Poeltl offers upside in rebounds and blocks and is worth a look in standard leagues if he can maintain a 25-minute role.
