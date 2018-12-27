Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Pulls down double-digit rebounds
Poeltl supplied six points (3-6 FG), 11 rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes in the Spurs' 111-103 win over the Nuggets on Wednesday.
Poeltl has been a steady force on the boards throughout December, as he's now averaging 6.4 rebounds across just 19.5 minutes per game in 13 contests during the month. It's a notable bump from 4.3 rebounds Poeltl averaged during November, and he's also enjoyed a slight boost in scoring (7.7 points per game, compared to November's 5.5). The 23-year-old's role on the second unit remains secure, making him a deep-league and DFS option,
