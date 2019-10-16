Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Pushed to bench Wednesday

Poeltl will come off the bench for Wednesday's tilt with the Rockets, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Poeltl will head to the bench for Wednesday's tilt with Houston while LaMarcus Aldridge will re-join the starting-five. Poeltl started 24-of-77 games a year ago, most of which came in the final quarter of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories