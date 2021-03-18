Poeltl totaled 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-5 FT), 16 rebounds, and one assist in a 106-99 victory over the Bulls on Wednesday.

Poeltl recorded his second consecutive double-double and really dominated the game, coming away with new season-high point and rebound totals. The center has taken advantage of his increased role of late, shooting an impressive 65.7 percent from the field in his first five games since the All-Star break. Poeltl isn't a huge part of the Spurs offense, but when he converts a high percentage of his shots like Wednesday he has the potential to put up pretty big numbers in his starting role.