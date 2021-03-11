Poeltl collected just six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Poeltl turned in a highly underwhelming performance in the loss but those with a vested interest will simply have to give him a pass here. It was earlier announced that LaMarcus Aldridge's time with the Spurs has come to an end and so for the time being, Poeltl has two hands on the starting center position. Clearly, he is a must-roster player, despite this performance.