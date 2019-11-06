Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Quiet night in loss
Poeltl posted two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and two steals in Tuesday's 108-100 loss to the Hawks.
Poeltl managed only one shot in the loss, and continues to have his minutes limited (15.3 per game) on a nightly basis. Through seven games, the 24-year-old is averaging 4.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 54.9 percent from the field, and a dismal 63.9 percent from the free-throw line.
