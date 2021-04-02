Poeltl registered 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 44 minutes in Thursday's 134-129 loss to the Hawks.

Poeltl fared surprisingly well against Clint Capela in the narrow double-overtime loss, and Thursday's stat line delivered the center's fifth-straight double-digit scoring total. While there's some variance in his production, his 7-1 frame creates a size-mismatch for several teams. The Spurs are doing much better than expected in the frontcourt since parting with LaMarcus Aldridge, and it's due to Poeltl's consistent presence.