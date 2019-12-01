Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Rejoins starting five

Poeltl is starting Sunday's game at Detroit, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The 24-year-old came off the bench Friday after starting the previous five games, but he'll reenter the starting lineup with LaMarcus Aldridge (thigh) sidelined. Poeltl is averaging 5.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17.5 minutes through 20 games, but he should have an increased workload in Sunday's contest.