Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Rejoins starting five
Poeltl is starting Sunday's game at Detroit, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
The 24-year-old came off the bench Friday after starting the previous five games, but he'll reenter the starting lineup with LaMarcus Aldridge (thigh) sidelined. Poeltl is averaging 5.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17.5 minutes through 20 games, but he should have an increased workload in Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...