Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Returns to bench role
Poeltl will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Thunder, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Poeltl started the Spurs' last-two games but saw just 14 minutes Wednesday and only averaged 4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game over the two game stretch. He may see some more minutes despite coming off the bench with Pau Gasol (rest) not active to take center minutes.
