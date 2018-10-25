Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Returns to starting five Wednesday

Poeltl will draw the start Wednesday against the Pacers, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Poeltl had started the first two games for the Spurs, but moved to bench in place of Dante Cunningham as the Spurs wanted a smaller lineup against the Lakers. His move to the bench resulted in Poeltl not getting into the game. In his two starts, Poeltl is averaging 10.5 minutes, so even when he is starting, he hasn't seen much run.