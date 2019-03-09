Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Says he'll play Sunday

Poeltl (hamstring) practiced Saturday and said he will play Sunday against the Bucks, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Left hamstring soreness prevented the center from playing during Wednesday's win over the Hawks, but the expectation is that he'll be back in action against Milwaukee. He's started in each of his past three appearances, averaging 7.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.0 steal and 1.0 assist across 26.0 minutes.