Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Scores 10 points in 18 minutes

Poeltl provided 10 points (5-5 FG) and four rebounds in 18 minutes during Monday's 108-107 win over the Bulls.

Poeltl has scored in double figures in two of the last five games after scoring no more than seven points even once through his first 11 appearances this season. Nevertheless, Poeltl is best reserved for use in the very deepest leagues, as he still hasn't earned 20 minutes in a single contest through 16 appearances.