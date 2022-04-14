Poeltl finished with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-103 loss to New Orleans.

Poeltl enjoyed an efficient shooting night for San Antonio and tied for the team lead with nine rebounds, but his performance wasn't enough to prevent the Spurs from ending their season with the play-in loss. Despite the disappointing finale, the big man put together an excellent campaign, finishing with career-high per-game marks in scoring (13.5 points), rebounding (9.3 boards) and assists (2.8 dimes). He also ranked fifth in the league with 1.7 blocks per contest.