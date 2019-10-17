Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Scores 16 points in 19 minutes

Poeltl poured in 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 128-114 win over the Rockets.

Poeltl came off the bench while Trey Lyles started alongside LaMarcus Aldridge down low. Whether Poeltl ends up coming off the bench or starting or oscillates between the two roles depending on matchups, he's a fairly well-rounded contributor capable of producing in every category except threes.