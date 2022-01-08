Poeltl provided 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 119-100 loss to Philadelphia.

Poeltl scored in double figures for the sixth time in his last seven games. During that stretch, he's averaging 14.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 27.1 minutes. Fully entrenched as the Spurs' starting center, Poeltl is expected to be one of the more consistent producers this season. However, it is worth noting that he's only eclipsed 20-plus points twice this season, and he isn't expected to be a high-ceiling fantasy option moving forward. Nonetheless, there is certainly still value in Poeltl's steady situation.