Poeltl registered 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes in Sunday's 130-109 loss against the Jazz.

Poeltl got his third start to the season since LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) remains sidelined, and he responded by putting up his first double-digit scoring performance of the campaign. Poeltl is yet to record a double-double this season and his value is dependant on whether he remains in the lineup. His next chance to play will come Tuesday on the road against the Clippers.

