Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Scores season-high 16 points
Poeltl notched 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-8 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 36 minutes during Monday's 110-109 defeat at Chicago.
Poeltl posted his highest scoring output of the season while notching only his second double-double of the campaign and first since Nov. 23 -- it's safe to say he made the most of LaMarcus Aldridge's absence due to a thumb injury. That said, Poeltl has scored in double figures just five times this season and his playing time regularly surpasses the 25-minute mark, meaning he shouldn't have much upside once he returns to his regular bench role.
