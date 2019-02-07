Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Season-high sis assists in loss

Poeltl compiled seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 141-102 loss to Golden State.

Poeltl moved into the starting lineup Wednesday, replacing LaMarcus Aldridge (rest) who was sitting this one out. Poeltl finished with just seven points and three rebounds in his 20 minutes but did manage a season-high six assists. Poeltl has been disappointing for the Spurs this season and there is no reason to think that will change any time soon.