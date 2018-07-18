Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Sent to San Antonio
Poeltl has been traded to the Spurs as part of a package that brings Kawhi Leonard to Toronto, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Raptors didn't have to dip too far into their war chest of young assets, but they'll send Poeltl as the sweetener in the deal alongside DeMar DeRozan. Poeltl played in all 82 games last season, coming off the bench to average 6.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 18.6 minutes per game. He'll likely play slightly increased role in San Antonio, which doesn't have a ton of depth at center outside of LaMarcus Aldridge and an aging Pau Gasol.
