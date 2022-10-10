Poeltl (rest) will be available for Tuesday's preseason game against the Jazz, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Poeltl got the night off for Sunday's preseason loss to the Pelicans, but both he and Devin Vassell (rest) will be back in action for the Spurs' penultimate preseason game Tuesday. Poeltl is coming off his most productive NBA season after averaging 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 blocks per game in 2021-22, so expectations are high for the big man heading into the 2022-23 campaign.