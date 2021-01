Poeltl is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Clippers, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 25-year-old started the last three games for the Spurs, but LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) is back in action Tuesday. Poeltl is averaging 5.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 block in 20.3 minutes off the bench this season.