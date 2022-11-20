Poeltl will sit out Sunday's game against the Lakers due to right knee soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Poeltl had been listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against the Clippers with the same injury, but he ultimately started and posted 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes in the Spurs' 119-97 loss. Head coach Gregg Popovich didn't indicate after the game that Poeltl was dealing with any sort of setback, so the center is presumably just receiving some extra maintenance in the second half of a back-to-back set, which falls in the midst of a stretch of five games in seven days. Expect Jeremy Sochan, Charles Bassey, Gorgui Dieng and Isaiah Roby to compose the San Antonio frontcourt rotation Sunday.