Poeltl registered eight points (4-8 FG), 12 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 116-110 win against the Cavaliers.

The 25-year-old has been on fire over his last three games, averaging 14.0 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while shooting 69 percent from the field. Poeltl is one of the last big men standing in San Antonio after the Spurs agreed to part ways with LaMarcus Aldridge. He's locked into the starting lineup and should continue to play anywhere between 25-35 minutes per game while proving fantasy owners with elite blocks and field-goal percentage along with decent points and rebounds.