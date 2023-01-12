Poeltl logged 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds and five blocks over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 loss to the Grizzlies.

Poeltl looked impressive and had a strong game on both ends of the court, posting a double-double for the third time over his last six appearances and registering a season-high mark in blocks. The veteran big man is having one of the best seasons of his career and is averaging 12.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, with the latter two being career-bets marks for him.