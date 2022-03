Poeltl racked up 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 117-110 win over the Lakers.

Poeltl was relatively successful in besting Dwight Howard in the paint during Monday's win. Although his rebound totals dropped off slightly over the past week, his above-average shot volume makes him a nightly double-double threat.