Poeltl scored 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 30 minutes during Friday's loss to the Train Blazers.

The 25-year-old appears to be coming into his own. Poeltl has posted five double-doubles and six games with multiple blocks in the last dozen contests, averaging 11.8 points, 9.1 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rejections over that stretch.