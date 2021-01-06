Poeltl posted two points (1-1 FG), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 19 minutes Tuesday in the Spurs' 116-113 win over the Clippers.

With LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) back in action after a three-game absence, Poeltl moved to the bench, but he didn't see any major downturn in playing time. While Poeltl is valued for his skills as a rim protector, his lack of outside shooting and limitations when it comes to defending big men who can stretch the floor will likely make it tough for him to push past 25 minutes even if Aldridge misses time again at some point. The 25-year-old still maintains some appeal in deeper rotisserie leagues for his rebounding and blocks production along with his strong field-goal percentage.