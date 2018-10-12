Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Starting Friday
Poeltl will start Friday against the Magic.
Poeltl will draw the start over Pau Gasol for the preseason finale. Poeltl has totaled 12 points, 18 boards, five assists and a steal in 63 preseason minutes.
More News
-
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Grabs six boards in 17 minutes•
-
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Starts Sunday but fails to deliver•
-
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Plays 14 minutes as starter in Friday's win•
-
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Joins starting five Friday•
-
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Sent to San Antonio•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...