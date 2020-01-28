Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Starting Monday
Poeltl will get the start at center for Monday's game against the Bulls, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Poeltl will replace Aldridge (thumb) in the starting lineup. He has averaged 6.9 points and 8.0 rebounds across 26.8 minutes in seven starts this season.
