Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Starting Saturday

Poeltl will start at center Saturday against the Jazz, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.

With Rudy Gay (ankle) sidelined, coach Gregg Popovich will opt to go big against the Utah frontline, starting Poeltl and LaMarcus Aldridge at center and power forward. In seven starts this season, he's averaged 3.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 16.4 minutes.