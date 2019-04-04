Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Starting Wednesday

Poeltl will start Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Poeltl will grab the start at center with LaMarcus Aldridge shifting down to power forward and Rudy Gay heading to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets. In 20 previous starts this year, Poeltl's averaging 5.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks in 21.3 minutes.