Poeltl will start in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Poeltl will get his first start since Jan. 3 in place of LaMarcus Aldridge, who is out with a hip injury. So far this season, Poeltl has averaged 5.3 points and 6.2 rebounds across 20.1 minutes per game. He will be a strong candidate to continue starting as long as Aldridge remains sidelined.