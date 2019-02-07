Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Starting Wednesday

Poeltl will start Wednesday's game against Golden State, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Poeltl has been called up to the starting lineup with Lamarcus Aldridge out for rest purposes. While Poeltl may see additional run Wednesday, he'll likely return to his usual role, in which he's averaged 5.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game, for Thursday's matchup with Portland.