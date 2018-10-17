Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Starting Wednesday's opener

Poeltl is starting at center for Wednesday's season opener against the Timberwolves, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

It appears coach Gregg Popovich wants to bring Pau Gasol off the bench for some second-unit offense. When Poeltl saw over 20 minutes last season, he averaged 9.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

