Poeltl had eight points (4-6 FG) and seven rebounds in Thursday's scrimmage against Milwaukee.

Getting the start at center with no LaMarcus Aldridge or Trey Lyles, Poeltl played 16 minutes, and the Spurs were plus-two during that time. Poeltl also added two blocks to his ledger. The former Utah standout should be set for an increased role once seeding games begin.