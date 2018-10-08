Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Starts Sunday but fails to deliver
Poeltl totaled just two points with no other stats in 13 minutes during Sunday's 108-93 preseason loss to the Rockets.
Poeltl was once again given the starting nod but was merely a body on the court for his 13 minutes of playing time. His role on the team once the regular season begins is still uncertain. If he is named as the permanent starter he could be worth a look as a last-round pick for his blocks upside and high efficiency from the field.
