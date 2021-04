Poeltl collected six points (3-5 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in a 116-111 loss to Miami on Wednesday.

Poeltl continued his dominance on the defensive end, recording multiple blocks in four of his last five contests. The center's consistency on the glass and on defense have made him a must-roster player in fantasy leagues. Poeltl has averaged 9.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks across his last five games.