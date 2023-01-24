Poeltl notched 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 16 minutes during Monday's 147-127 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Poeltl couldn't escape foul trouble in the loss, managing just 15 minutes of playing time. However, he still managed to put together a decent performance, scoring double-digits for the fourth consecutive game. Unfortunately, his block numbers have fallen away of late, failing to block a shot for two consecutive games. The trade rumors continue to swirl, and while it would make sense for the Spurs to at least consider offers, nothing is certain in this league.