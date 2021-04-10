Poeltl tallied 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 121-119 loss to Denver.

Poeltl had a nice bounceback game after two of his poorer performances, finishing with his 11th double-double of the season. The departure of LaMarcus Aldridge has opened up a mammoth amount of playing time for Poeltl, and he finally has the chance to show what he can do as a starting NBA center. The addition of Gorgui Dieng (shoulder) may cut into his playing time slightly, but, at this point, there is no reason he won't continue to be a must-roster asset the rest of the way.