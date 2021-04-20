Poeltl collected 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in a 109-94 victory over the Pacers on Monday.

Poeltl sat out the second game of a back-to-back set Saturday but turned in a strong two-way performance in his return to the lineup Monday. The center has been very reliable as a rebounder, securing five-plus rebounds in all 37 of his starts this season. Poeltl has also blocked a shot in six consecutive contests and has averaged 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game over that stretch.