Poeltl recorded 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 35 minutes in Sunday's win over the Mavericks.

Poeltl has scored in double digits in eight of the Spurs' last 10 games, and he also has recorded five double-doubles during that stretch. Poeltl usually embraces a lesser role on offense when he's sharing the court with Dejounte Murray and DeMar DeRozan, but he was extremely effective in this contest. The four blocks also tied a season-high mark for the former Utah standout.